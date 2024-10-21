Blackbuck case: Salman Khan should apologise to Bishnoi community, says Anup Jalota

Salman is facing a tough situation in his life and has got several threats against his life. Recently, there was a shooting incident outside his residence, following which his security was also beefed up. It is being linked to his feud with Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang, who have reportedly asked Salman to visit a temple of the Bishnoi community to apologise for the alleged killing of a blackbuck.

Anup reacts

In an interview with ABP News, Anup said, “I just want to say that it is not the time to get into who killed and who didn’t.... One should realise that Salman’s close friend Baba Siddique was allegedly killed because of the same. Now, the focus should be on solving the conflict."

“I have a small request for Salman to go to the temple and apologise to ensure his safety and protect his family and close friends. I am sure they will accept his apology. Salman should go and then lead a safe life... It is not the time to complicate the matter. Whether he killed or not, Salman should apologise. No one will get anything by getting stuck into the feud,” he added.

About Salman and blackbuck case

Salman and incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's feud dates back to 1998 when the actor's blackbuck poaching case took place. Lawrence had threatened to kill the actor during a court appearance in Jodhpur in 2018. Since then, Salman has received multiple threats to his life.

The poaching incident took place during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan when Lawrence Bishnoi, alias Balkaran Barar, was five years old. It irked the Bishnoi community, which reveres the animal. Salman was the main accused in the case and was convicted in 2018.

In April this year, gunshots were fired outside Salman's residence in Bandra by two shooters reportedly belonging to the Bishnoi gang, who were later arrested. Security around the actor has been upgraded after Baba Siddique's murder by three assailants in Mumbai last week because of their close friendship. Amid this, Salman is concentrating on his work.