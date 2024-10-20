Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali opens up on her message to Lawrence Bishnoi: ‘Want to initiate peace and dialogue’ | Exclusive

Somy Ali, who was previously in a relationship with Salman Khan, had recently written a post dedicated to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, inviting him for a Zoom call. The actor, however, deleted the post later. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Somy speaks about initiating peace with Lawrence, her newly launched film production company and safety of women in theentertainment industry and more. (Also read: Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali invites Lawrence Bishnoi for a chat: ‘Aap jail se bhi Zoom calls kar rahe ho’) Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali speaks to HT about her recent post on Lawrence Bishnoi and more.

Somy Ali on initiating peace talks with Lawrence Bishnoi

When asked about her recent post on inviting Lawrence Bishnoi for a Zoom call, Somy states, “The death threats to Salman were truly concerning, and when I addressed Lawrence Bishnoi, my intention was to encourage peace and dialogue, not fuel animosity. Today's film industry is a completely different landscape compared to the 90s, but safety was always an underlying concern, particularly for women. I never faced direct threats, but there were moments that left me uneasy.”

She adds, “One such moment occurred in March '93, when both Sridevi and I were staying in the SeaRock Hotel in Mumbai, and we were quickly moved out. A week later, the hotel was targeted, which sent a shockwave through me. Moments like these remind us of the fragility of our safety in the industry.”

Somy Ali on playing inspiring and empowering characters

The actor had recently announced about acting in films produced under Somy Ali Productions apart from launching newcomers. When asked whether she has any boundaries or apprehensions about the kind of characters or scripts she would portray on-screen, Somy points out, “I’m genuinely excited about Somy Ali Productions, and the ability to use film as a vehicle to tell stories that matter. Beyond giving newcomers a platform, I am drawn to roles highlighting strong, complex characters—especially women, transgender individuals, and LGBTQ+ stories. I’ve also become deeply interested in telling the stories of men who’ve been wrongfully accused. My work with No More Tears has deeply shaped the narratives I want to explore—ones that show survival, resilience, and justice.”

Somy Ali on receiving support from India for her NGO

Somy's social media posts have gained much attention, especially from India in the last two years. When questioned if that contributed to bringing more light to her work, she says, “Yes, social media has been transformative in raising awareness for No More Tears. The support I’ve received from India has been overwhelming, allowing us to reach a broader global audience. This increased visibility has helped us connect with more survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking who need our support while also raising much-needed funds to continue our work. I’m incredibly grateful for this platform, as it has enabled us to spread awareness and create a compassionate community dedicated to making real change.”

Somy Ali on unity among women in film industry

The actor has often backed Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, and Zeenat Aman in her social media posts. When quizzed about the supposed lack of support for women in Bollywood by their female colleagues, Somy states, “There’s a slow but positive shift in how women support one another in Bollywood, but it’s still not where it should be. The competitive environment and societal pressures on women to uphold specific images often make it difficult for genuine solidarity to thrive. I supported Kangana, Deepika, and Zeenat because they each demonstrated strength in standing up for what they believed in, even when it wasn’t easy. More unity among women in the industry is crucial if we want lasting change—not just for ourselves but for future generations of actresses and women behind the camera.”

Somy Ali opens up on Raj Kiran missing case

Somy has posted about Hindi film actor Raj Karan going missing on social media and raised concerns about him in several interviews. When asked if she got any support or help from her Bollywood colleagues or friends, she says, “Raj Kiran was an incredible actor; his unexplained disappearance has always weighed heavily on me. I’ve brought up this issue many times because his story deserves closure, not just for his family but for his fans, too. Sadly, I haven’t received much support from Bollywood in my efforts, which has been quite disheartening. But I will continue my pursuit because I believe he deserves justice. I often reflect on how my final Bollywood film, Agnichakra, had him as a co-star playing a police inspector—it’s something I hold close, even though that film is not the one I recommend.”

Somy Ali on thesafety of women in theentertainment industry

Somy works closely with survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking. When asked if she feels the condition of women in the media and entertainment industry in the US has improved after the #MeToo movement and Harvey Weinstein case, she states, “The Harvey Weinstein case was a watershed moment for the industry, and while it did spark change, we still have a lot of work ahead. The #MeToo movement has empowered many women, but exploitation and discrimination remain prevalent. The entertainment industry is responsible for ensuring women's safety and dignity in both the US and India.”