Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali invites Lawrence Bishnoi for a chat: ‘Aap jail se bhi Zoom calls kar rahe ho’

Salman Khan's former girlfriend, actor-turned-women rights activist Somy Ali, has invited gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for a Zoom call. Based out of the US, Somy took to social media to engage with Lawrence, currently at Sabarmati Central Jail. (Also Read – Ex-girlfriend Somy Ali condemns death threats on Salman Khan: ‘Nobody deserves what he is experiencing’) Somy Ali has invited Lawrence Bishnoi for a Zoom call

Somy's ‘direct message’ to Lawrence

Somy took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and shared a picture of Lawrence. She wrote in the caption, “This is a direct message to Lawrence Bishnoi: Namaste, Lawrence bhai, suna bhi hai aur dekha bhi ke aap jail se bhi Zoom calls kar rahe ho, toh mujhe aapse kuch baatain karne hain. Kripya karke mujhe bataye ke yeh kaise ho sakta hai? Hamari puri duniya mai sabse pasand ki jagah Rajasthan hai. Hum aapke mandir aana chahate hain Pooja ke liye par pehle aapse Zoom call ho jaye Aur kuch baatain teh ho jaye Pooja ke baad. Phir yakeen maniyye ke yeh aapke fayade ki he baatain hain. Apna mobile number de dejiye bada ehsaan ho ga aap ka. Shukriya. (Greetings, Lawrence brother. I've heard and seen as well that you do Zoom calls even from jail. So I want to discuss a few things with you. Please tell me how that can be done. Rajasthan is my most favourite place in the world. I want to visit your temple for a prayer but let's get done with the Zoom call first. Trust me this chat is for your own good. Please give me your mobile number, I'll be grateful. Thank you).”

Somy's earlier request to Bishnoi community

Somy, who broke up with Salman in 1999, moved from Mumbai to the US and has stayed there since then. While she has maintained that she had a troubled relationship with the actor, she's also defended him multiple times. In an interview with Hindustan Times from May, Somy said, "If you're attempting to kill someone or firing bullets on him then you're crossing the line. I don't support hunting as a sport, but this event took place so many years ago. Salman was much younger in 1998. I want to request the head of the Bishnoi tribe to forget about it and move on. I apologise on his behalf if he has made a mistake and please forgive him.”

“Taking someone's life is not acceptable, be it Salman or an average common man. If you want justice, you should move to the court. I have full faith in India's judicial system and lawyers, the same as America. I want to appeal to the Bishnoi community that harming Salman Khan will not bring back the blackbuck. Whatever happened to me cannot be changed; let bygones be bygones," she added.