Ex-girlfriend Somy Ali condemns death threats on Salman Khan: ‘Nobody deserves what he is experiencing’

Somy Ali currently works towards raising awareness about human trafficking and domestic violence ever since she bid adieu to her Bollywood career. She was previously in a relationship with Salman Khan, and has acted in a few popular Hindi films during the 90s. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Somy expresses her concern for Salman's safety following the firing incident that occurred outside his building. Excerpts from the interview. Somy Ali has condemned the firing incident outside Salman Khan's house.

Somy sends best wishes to Salman after firing incident

Somy recalls leaving Bollywood after her highly-publicized breakup, and also mentions the recent shooting incident that took place outside Salman's home. She says, “I came back to US at the age of 24 years after my break-up, it's not hidden from anyone. The whole world knows and I don't want to repeat it again and again. Especially with what's happening to Salman right now, I won't wish upon my enemy what he has been through. All said and done, no one deserves what he went through. My prayers are with him. No matter what has happened, let bygones be bygones. I would never ever wish something like that to happen to anyone, be it Salman, Shah Rukh or my neighbour.”

She further adds, “Every human being deserves to go through due process, law enforcement, evidence, and judicial process, at least in America. I would never want Salman or his family to endure any pain, and I wish him all the best. When my mother and I learned about this incident, we were shocked. We pray that he is not harmed. He and his family always have our blessings. Everyone is image-conscious, be it you, me, Salman, Shah Rukh or anybody. So, he did whatever he felt was right on his part. But currently, my focus is on what he is going through. Nobody deserves what he is experiencing right now.”

Somy appeals to Bishnoi community to forgive Salman

Somy also feels nobody has a right to break the law and opines, “Even today, I do make mistakes; you also make mistakes. We'll keep making mistakes till we are alive, it's human nature. This is innately built within us and nobody is perfect. But if you're attempting to kill someone or firing bullets on him then you're crossing the line. I don't support hunting as a sport but this event took place so many years ago. Salman was much younger in 1998. I want to request the head of the Bishnoi tribe to forget about it and move on. I apologise on his behalf (Salman) if he has made a mistake and please forgive him.” Somy also says, “Taking someone's life is not acceptable, be it Salman or an average common man. If you want justice, you should move to the court. I have full faith in India's judicial system and lawyers, the same as America. I want to appeal to the Bishnoi community that harming Salman Khan will not bring back the blackbuck. Whatever happened to me cannot be changed; let bygones be bygones. I have made peace with myself. My life is completely dedicated to No More Tears now.”

Somy made her debut in the Bollywood industry with the 1993 action-drama movie Krishan Avtaar, in which she starred opposite Mithun Chakraborty.