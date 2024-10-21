Salman Khan hosts Bigg Boss amid Lawrence Bishnoi threat: 'Kasam khuda ki…"

Actor Salman Khan, while hosting the reality show Bigg Boss, indirectly alluded to the threats he's getting from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and also the death of his close friend, NCP leader Baba Siddique. While hosting the show, Khan expressed his reluctance to be back, citing work commitments as the sole reason for his return. Bollywood actor Salman Khan during the shooting of Bigg Boss 18.(PTI)

Khan referenced the challenges he's facing in his personal life, including alleged threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In a fresh threat, the gang has demanded ₹5 crore from the actor to "end the enmity" through a WhatsApp message to the Mumbai Traffic Police, warning of dire consequences if the amount wasn't paid.

"Yaar, kasam khuda ki (I swear) what all I am going through in my life, and I have to come and handle this," he said, hinting at the immense pressure he's under. The actor compared his situation to the difficulties of managing the bickering Bigg Boss contestants.

Opening up about his emotions further, the actor shared, "Aaj ki meri yeh feeling hai ki mujhe yahan aana hi nahi chahiye tha. But yeh ek commitment hai, isliye main yahan pe aaya hoon" (Today, I feel like I shouldn't have come here, but it's a commitment, so I came).

According to reports, Salman Khan shot the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 under heavy security. His security detail has been enhanced since the killing of Siddique and the fresh threat from the Bishnoi gang.

Baba Siddique's murder

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot by three people near the office of son Zeeshan Siddique in the Bandra area of Mumbai on October 12 night.

Police have so far arrested 5 persons and looking for the main shooter and two alleged conspirators.

The motive behind the killing is yet to be identified and various angles are being investigated, including the alleged link to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police have said.