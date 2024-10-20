Baba Siddique's son dares killers: 'Fight not over, blood of lion runs in my veins'

Zeeshan Siddique, the son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique, dared his father's killers saying the “fight is far from over”. In an emotive post on X, he wrote that he was "alive, relentless and ready" and that he was the son of a lion. Mumbai: MLA Zeeshan Siddique, the son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique.

"They silenced my father. But they forget - he was a lion—and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change and withstood the storms with unwavering courage. Now, those who brought him down turn their sights on me assuming they’ve won, to them I declare: The blood of a lion runs in my veins," he wrote.

Zeeshan Siddique, a Congress MLA, said that he was "unafraid and unbroken" despite Baba Siddique's murder.

"I am still here, unafraid and unbroken. They took one, but I rise in his place. This fight is far from over. Today, I stand where he stood : ALIVE, RELENTLESS and READY," he added.

Last week, Zeeshan Siddique demanded justice for his father.

"My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people. Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain.I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE!" he wrote in a post.

Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his office in Mumbai by three attackers.

Two of the three shooters have been arrested.

Zeeshan Siddique was also on the radar of the attackers.

Meanwhile, the police last week arrested five people for providing logistical support to the killers.

They were identified as Nitin Gautam Sapre (32), Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi (44), Pradeep Dattu Thombre (37), Chetan Dilip Pardhi and Ram Fulchand Kanoujia (43).

"The interrogation by police revealed that the Sapre-led module had demanded ₹50 lakh from the mediator to kill Baba Siddique. But that did not work out. So, due to the disagreement over the contract, they decided to back out," an official said on Saturday.

Two of the five accused had conducted recce of Siddique's office before the murder. Sapre and Kanoujia had also kept watch on Siddique's house and office twice, clicking pictures and making videos. These recordings were forwarded to Shubham Lonkar.

Shubham Lonkar had written a social media post saying the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had killed Baba Siddique. According to the post, the politician was targeted because of his proximity to actor Salman Khan.

The main shooter in the case, Shivkumar Gautam, and masterminds Shubham Lonkar and Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar are absconding. The police have issued a look-out circular (LOC) against the three accused.

With inputs from PTI, ANI