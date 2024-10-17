Baba Siddique's son demands justice: ‘My family is broken’

Baba Siddique murder: Zeeshan Siddique, the son of NCP leader Baba Siddique who was murdered in Mumbai last week, has demanded justice for his father. In an emotive appeal on the social media website X, the Congress MLA said Baba Siddique's death shouldn't be politicised. Zeeshan Siddique, the son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique.(PTI)

Zeeshan Siddique said he and his family need justice.

"My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people. Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain. I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE!" he wrote on X.

Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his office in Mumbai on October 12 by three attackers.

Two of the three shooters have been arrested. The third, Shiv Kumar Gautam, is absconding.

The police have arrested two other people who were allegedly linked to the conspiracy.

The Mumbai police on Thursday issued a look-out circular (LOC) against Shubham Lonkar. He had allegedly written a social media post claiming that Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was behind the sensational murder.

According to the social media post, Baba Siddique was killed because of his proximity to actor Salman Khan.

"We have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Shubham Lonkar, an absconding accused in the case. Police are continuously searching for the accused in NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case," the police said.

The police said Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap, the two arrested shooters, had learnt to shoot by watching YouTube videos.

“The accused were given Baba Siddique's photo to identify him. The shooters had surveyed his residence and office 25 days before the incident. Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap learned shooting from YouTube and practised shooting without a magazine in Mumbai,” ANI quoted the Mumbai Police as saying.

The three shooters were given ₹50000 each in advance to commit the murder.

Zeeshan Siddique was also on the radar of the attackers. Their handlers had told them to shoot whoever they found.

Baba Siddique was a former MLA. He wasknown for his close ties with several Bollywood actors, including Salman Khan.