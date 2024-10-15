Baba Siddique murder: Fourth accused arrested in UP's Bahraich

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the fourth accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The accused, identified as 23-year-old Harishkumar Balakram, was arrested in UP's Bahraich for allegedly supplying money and arranging logistics for the sensational murder. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly taken responsibility for the murder.

"In connection with Baba Siddiqui's murder case, Harishkumar Balakram (23), a resident of Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, has been apprehended," the Mumbai Crime Branch said on Tuesday.

The police said Balakram worked as a scrap dealer in Pune and was part of the conspiracy to murder Baba Siddique.

"He was working as a scrap dealer in Pune. He was part of the conspiracy, he supplied money and other logistics. Further investigation is underway," it added.

Two of the three accused -- Dharmaraj and Shivprasad Gautam -- used to work in Balakram's scrap shop.

Harish had bought new mobile phones for Shivprasad and Dharmaraj ahead of the crime.

The police said the fourth accused was fully aware of the crime.

Police had earlier arrested Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh,23, Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19) for murdering Siddique. The third shooter, Shivprasad, is absconding.

"Co-conspirator" Pravin Lonkar was also arrested. His brother, Shubham Lonkar, who wrote the social media post claiming that the Lawrance Bishnoi gang was responsible for the murder, is also missing.

The post claimed Siddique was killed because of his proximity to actor Salman Khan. The post also warned people against helping Salman Khan and Dawood Ibrahim.

Baba Siddique (66) was waylaid by three persons in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar area, just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office, and shot at on Saturday night. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead.

With inputs from PTI, ANI