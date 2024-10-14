Baba Siddique murder: Why did 3 accused bring pepper spray with them?

Baba Siddique news. The Mumbai police on Sunday said they were exploring all angles in the probe into the sensational killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, including the involvement of the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Baba Siddique with actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan during an Iftar party, in Mumbai.(PTI file photo)

The police have arrested two shooters; the third is absconding. They revealed in a press briefing that the trio was carrying pepper spray with them but failed to use the chemical.

DCP Crime Branch Datta Nalawade said on Sunday that the police had recovered two pistols and 28 live rounds from the accused. He added that they were probing the alleged involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi in the killing.

"Yesterday, between 9-9.30 pm, ex-state minister Baba Siddique was shot outside his sons' office, under Nirmal Nagar police station. An offence has been registered and the investigation has been handed over to the Crime Branch. Two accused were detained on the spot... Two pistols and 28 rounds have been recovered... We have the custody of the accused till October 21. We are investigating the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's role in the case," he said.

A social media post by an alleged Bishnoi gang member claimed the NCP leader had been murdered because of his proximity to actor Salman Khan.

"We are investigating the authenticity of the said post on social media claiming the responsibility for the incident," the officer said.

"Baba Siddique didn't have a categorised security but he was given 3 security personnel from Mumbai police. At the time of the incident, one of our security personnel was there with him. We are investigating all angles to this case including Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi's angles," he added.

"There were three people at the scene of the incident. Two have been caught and one is absconding...15 teams of the Crime Branch are on the job," he added.

The police said they brought pepper spray to immobilize Baba Siddique but couldn't use the chemical because the third accused, Shiv Kumar Gautam, started firing at the NCP leader.

"Mumbai Crime Branch recovered two pistols from both the accused. The accused had brought pepper spray, first, the accused were about to spray and then they were about to fire but the third accused Shiv Kumar Gautam started firing directly. Three constables were with Baba Siddiqui and at the time of the incident also three constables were there but they could not do anything. One more person has been injured in this firing," he added.

A case was registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Section 37 and section 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Lawrence Bishnoi had threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan. He was also behind the shooting at Khan's residence earlier this year.

With inputs from PTI, ANI