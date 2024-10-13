Lawrence Bishnoi-Salman Khan link to Baba Siddique murder? Mumbai Police replies

The Mumbai Police on Sunday said they are investigating all potential angles in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's angle and actor Salman Khan.



“Baba Siddique didn't have a categorised security but he was given 3 security personnel from Mumbai police. At the time of the incident, one of our security personnel was there with him. We are investigating all angles to this case including Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi's angles,” ANI quoted DCP Crime Branch Datta Nalawade as saying.



Bishnoi, who claimed responsibility for Siddique's murder on Vijaya Dashami, has previously threatened Salman Khan, who had a close friendship with the politician.



On April 14, shooters linked to Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol fired multiple shots outside the actor's residence at Mumbai's Galax Apartments in Mumbai. According to the chargesheet filed in the case, Anmol Bishnoi directed the shooters to fire outside the actor's house to intimidate him.



Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Baba Siddique murder

Baba Siddique murder

Baba Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, was shot dead on Saturday night in Mumbai's upscale Bandra.

“Yesterday, between 9-9.30 pm, ex-state minister Baba Siddique was shot outside his sons' office, under Nirmal Nagar police station. An offence has been registered and the investigation has been handed over to the Crime Branch. Two accused were detained on the spot, the Mumbai Police said.



Siddique was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at on Saturday night. He was taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead.



“Two pistols and 28 rounds have been recovered... We have the custody of the accused till October 21. We are investigating the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's role in the case,” the police added.

Police have arrested two of the alleged assailants, identified as Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) and an Uttar Pradesh native, while another accused is on the run and efforts are on to trace him.



(With agency inputs)