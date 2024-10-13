Salman Khan visits Baba Siddique's residence to pay condolences to the politician's family

Salman Khan looked emotional as he paid his condolences to politician Baba Siddique’s family in person after his death. In pictures and videos captured by the paparazzi, the actor looked bereaved as he visited the family on Sunday evening after his death on Saturday. (Also Read: Looking back at memorable moments from Baba Siddique's star-studded Iftar parties) Salman Khan was surrounded by security as he visited Baba Siddique's residence.

Salman Khan visits Baba Siddique’s family

It was chaos when Salman tried to visit Baba’s family and leave. Despite being surrounded by security, a crowd formed around him as he left the residence. A paparazzo posted a video on Instagram of the actor walking to his car. In pictures captured of the moment, Salman’s bodyguard, Shera can be seen accompanying him as he walks through the crowd.

Before Salman, his family had also visited Baba’s family. Iulia Vantur, brother Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan and sister Alvira were spotted visiting the residence. Dressed in white, the women also looked shaken as they made their way inside the house. The crowd seemed much more in control compared to the time Salman came out, with numerous people whipping out cell phones to record him.

Salman’s relationship with Baba Siddique

Baba was known for throwing star-studded Iftar parties every Ramzan in Mumbai. These parties were often attended by the elite in Bollywood, with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and others being regulars every year. Baba’s 2013 Iftar party also saw a crucial moment when Salman and Shah Rukh buried the hatchet and hugged it out after feuding for years after sparring at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party in 2008.

According to ANI, Baba succumbed to bullet injuries on October 12 after being shot by unidentified assailants. Mumbai Additional CP Paramjit Singh Dahiya told reporters, “The incident occurred around 9:30 pm in Nirmal Nagar. Baba Siddique was taken to Lilavati Hospital after being shot. Two suspects have been arrested, and the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case.”