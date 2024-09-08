Salman Khan performs Ganpati aarti with niece Ayat at sister Arpita Khan's home; Salim Khan, Iulia Vantur seen too

Who all attended Ganesh Chaturthi at Arpita's house

In a video shared on Instagram by a paparazzo, Arbaaz's son, Arhaan Khan, and Sohail's children, Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan, were also seen offering prayers. Varun Sharma, Orry, and Iulia Vantur were the guests at the puja. For the puja, Salman wore a brown shirt and white pants. He was seen doing aarti with Ayat and asked a kid and Ahil to join them.

Salim, Arbaaz, Sohail, Iulia seen too

At first, Ahil shook his head, but when his mother, Arpita, asked him to join Salman, he did. Salim, Sohail and his children as well as Aayush, Arpita and their kids were also seen doing aarti. Sohail, Nirvaan and Yohan were seen in casual outfits. Aayush and Arpita were seen in ethnic outfits. After celebrating the festival with his family, Salman also attended a Ganesh Chaturthi event hosted by the Ambani family.

About Salman's next film

Salman will be next seen in Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film is set to release next Eid. Recently, Salman shared a picture from the sets of the Sikandar. In the picture, Salman wore a light blue shirt and smiled at a screen nearby. Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Murugadoss were seen laughing with him. "Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala's #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025," he captioned the post.

In May 2024, the production house officially announced on its social media that Rashmika Mandanna was part of the film. "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025," the post read. Rashmika also took to her Instagram Stories to post, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."