Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan's show to be based on ‘past, present and future theme’; old contestants could come back?

Salman Khan is all set to return as the host of Bigg Boss Season 18. The actor recently shot a promo for the new season of the Bigg Boss franchise. A report by India Today stated that the new season may have a past, present, and future theme, which might have a connection with past contestants. (Also read: Salman Khan confirms broken ribs at Bigg Boss event; tells paparazzi to be ‘careful’. Watch) Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 will be based on the theme of past, present and future.

Bigg Boss 18 house design to be based on new theme

According to the report, “The theme of Bigg Boss 18 will revolve around the past, present and future. Salman had a fun time shooting with the team. In the promo, that is expected to go live by the end of the month, fans will see him talk about these timelines. This would also be encapsulated further in the design of the house and the alteration in the format.”

There has been speculation about former contestants returning to the show. However, according to the report, there are currently no plans for this as casting is still underway for Bigg Boss 17. In the previous season, Bigg Boss 17 followed the theme of 'Dil, Dimaag, and Dum', in which contestants were segregated into specific groups.

About Bigg Boss franchise

Salman has been the host of Bigg Boss since its fourth season. Before him, Arshad Warsi, Shilpa Shetty, and Amitabh Bachchan hosted the first, second, and third seasons, respectively. The actor also replaced Karan Johar in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. However, Anil Kapoor took over as the host in Bigg Boss OTT 3 as Salman was busy with his professional commitments. Bigg Boss follows the format of the Dutch reality game show Big Brother, which was first developed by Endemol in the Netherlands. Over the years, the show has aired seventeen seasons and three spin-off versions.

Salman Khan's acting career

Salman made his acting debut with Maine Pyar Kiya. He later acted in popular films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Dabanng, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Bharat. The actor was last seen in Aditya Chopra's Tiger 3 directed by Maneesh Sharma. The action-thriller, which is a part of YRF's spy universe featured Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal characters.

Salman Khan's upcoming project

Salman will next be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's action-thriller Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and others in crucial roles.