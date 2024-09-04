Sudhanshu Pandey reveals whether he'd enter Bigg Boss 18 after Anupamaa exit: ‘An actor like me will never…’

Sudhanshu on Bigg Boss 18

When asked if he plans to participate in Bigg Boss 18, hosted by actor Salman Khan on Colors TV, Sudhanshu simply responded, “An actor like me can never be part of a show like that.” Interestingly, Sudhanshu played Dilawar alongside Salman in Prabhu Deva's 2021 action thriller Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Earlier, in an interview with The Indian Express, Sudhanshu revealed in which capacity he'd like to be associated with Bigg Boss. “God willing, one day I will host it for sure, but won’t be there as a participant,” he said.

On quitting Anupamaa

Sudhanshu clarified to The Free Press Journal that he didn't quit Anupamaa because of a rift with producer Rajan Shahi, a fallout with co-star Rupali Ganguly or the entry of Gaurav Khanna as the titular character's love interest. “Vanraj (Sudhanshu's character) was the conflict on the show, the one who created drama. Even after his (Gaurav Khanna) entry, my positioning was the same. After he came, there was a romantic angle that got introduced but for a show to run successfully, it can not only run on romance. It needs drama. Vanraj’s character was a very strong pillar of Anupamaa and he could not be played with,” the actor explained.

In the interview with The Indian Express, he also denied any tension between him and Rupali, who plays Anupamaa. “Rather than asking me, people should check my Instagram page. I have not unfollowed anyone. In fact, Rupali just shared something with me on WhatsApp. Why would I do anything like that? It’s not like we’re teenagers who broke up. We are mature professionals. I don’t know if it has happened from the other side, but I find this very childish. It doesn’t reflect well on our personalities.”