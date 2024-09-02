Nagarjuna Akkineni returns as host of Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Here's full list of 14 contestants, when and where to watch

The new season of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, started on Sunday evening. This is his sixth consecutive season as the host of the show, with Jr NTR and Nani hosting the first two seasons. 14 contestants were sent inside the house, where they will compete against each other and do tasks to grow the prize pool with no upper limit. (Also Read: Nagarjuna roped in for Rajinikanth's Coolie; says he wanted to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj since Kaithi) This is Nagarjuna's 6th consecutive time as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Interestingly, in this season, not only did contestants enter the house in pairs, there’s also no captaincy and ration this season. Unlike previous seasons, housemates cannot win captaincy that keeps them immune from voting nor will weekly ration be automatically sent. Like the prize money, the contestants have to earn their food through tasks.

Actors Rana Daggubati, Nivetha Thomas and director Vishwadev Rachakonda were at Bigg Boss Telugu 8 on the launch day to promote their film 35: Chinna Katha Kaadu, while Nani and Priyanka Mohan were there to promote Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

Here’s a full list of Bigg Boss Telugu 8's 14 contestants:

Yashmi Gowda - Actor

Yashmi is known for acting on TV. She is well-known for her roles in the fantasy series Naga Bhairavi and the drama series Krishna Mukunda Murari.

Nikhil Maliyakkal - Actor

Nikhil is also a TV actor known for his role in television dramas like Gorintaku and Ammaku Teliyani Koilamma.

Abhay Bethiganti - Actor

An actor and filmmaker, Abhay is famous for playing Vishnu in Tharun Bhascker’s Pelli Choopulu and Ram Chander in the Ramula segment of Pitta Kathalu.

Prerna Kambam - Actor

Prerna is a TV actor known best for her role in the drama series Krishna Mukunda Murari.

Madhoo Nekkanti - Influencer

Madhoo is an internet celebrity well known for her short comedy videos as ‘Bezawada Bebakka’.

Shekar Basha - Radio jockey

Shekar is popular for his stint as a radio jockey on 92.7 Big FM and for helping Raj Tarun in a recent legal battle with his ex-girlfriend Lavanya.

Aditya Om - Actor

Adithya is an actor well known for his roles in early 2000s films like Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo and Preminchukunnam Pelliki Randi.

Sonia Akula - Actor

Sonia made her debut with the 2019 film George Reddy. She also starred in the titular role in Aasha Encounter.

Kiraak Seetha - Actor

Seetha worked in the 2021 film Sarkaar but it’s the 2023 film Baby with Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya that got her fame.

Naga Manikanta - Actor

Manikanta is best known for acting in the television drama series Kasthuri.

Prithviraj Shetty - Actor

Prithviraj is known for playing the role of Moksha in the fantasy television series Naga Panchami.

Vishnupriyaa Bhimeneni - Actor, TV presenter

Vishnupriyaa is a well-known actor and TV personality known for hosting the game show Pove Pora and her appearances in crime series Dayaa and films like Wanted Pandugod.

Nainika Anasuru - Choreographer

Nainika is popular for her performances in reality dance competition shows like Dance India Dance and Dhee.

Nabeel Afridi - Influencer

Nabeel has his own YouTube channel called Warangal Diaries, popular for the comedy and parody videos he hosts on it. He recently appeared in Sharathulu Varthisthai.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 airs on Star Maa on Monday-Friday at 9:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm. It will also stream on Disney+ Hotstar.