News / Entertainment / TV / Bigg Boss Telugu's Shanmukh Jaswanth and his brother taken in by the police; here's an update

Bigg Boss Telugu’s Shanmukh Jaswanth and his brother taken in by the police; here’s an update

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 23, 2024 07:02 AM IST

Shanmukh Jaswanth and his brother Sampath Vinay were taken into custody on Wednesday, the police and advocate provide an update.

Bigg Boss Telugu contestant, YouTuber, actor Shanmukh Jaswanth and his brother, entrepreneur Sampath Vinay were taken into custody by the police in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Since their arrests, the brothers’ lawyers and the police have spoken to the media and given an update on the case. (Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth arrested for alleged possession of drugs: Report)

Shanmukh and Sampath are yet to be produced in court(Instagram)
‘The truth will come out’

Advocate Dileep Sunkara, representing the brothers, spoke to RTV and said, “The truth will come out in court and it will be proved if they’re innocent or not, in both cases. We have evidence in both cases proving their innocence. They were taken in for questioning only after an FIR was filed. Yes, Shanmukh’s brother did date the woman who filed the complaint since 2016 and they thought of getting married but there’s more to it, she kept asking him for money. As for Shanmukh’s ganja case, a lot of people come to his room. Who knows whose drugs those are?”

‘The case is under investigation’

ACP Lakshmi Narayana spoke to iDream News and clarified that the brothers haven’t been arrested yet as they are yet to be produced in court. They have merely been taken into custody for questioning. “A woman has filed a cheating case on Sampath Vinay with the allegation that he exploited her sexually under the guise of marriage. We went there to investigate the case but found ganja in small quantities at Shanmukh’s home. The case is under investigation and no arrests have been made yet,” they said.

What transpired

Sampath allegedly dated a woman for years before getting engaged and promising to tie the knot. However, she claims he went back on his word and got married to someone else. The ex-fiance filed a complaint against Sampath for cheating her. She met Sampath through his brother Sanmukh, who encouraged her to date his brother, she wrote in her complaint. When the police when to their home to talk to Sampath, they found ganja in small quantities with Shanmukh at home instead. Two separate cases have been filed and an investigation is underway.

