Bigg Boss Telugu 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth receives bail; has an emotional reunion with housemates

On December 17, ‘rythu bidda’ (farmer’s son) Pallavi Prashanth lifted the trophy as the winner of season 7 of Bigg Boss Telugu. The same day, individuals who claimed to be his fans destroyed public and private property outside the venue at Annapurna Studios. On December 20, Pallavi and his brother Manohar were arrested, produced in court and sent to 14 days remand. Non bailable cases were also filed against the duo. However, after adjourning the case once, Nampally Court approved bail for Pallavi and his brother under some conditions. (Also Read: Pallavi Prashanth declared winner, his fans attack runner-up Amardeep’s car) Pallavi Prashanth posed for a click with Sivaji and Yawar post his conditional bail

Bail approved

After adjourning the case on Friday, the court approved his bail on Saturday. His advocate told the press outside the courthouse, “Pallavi and his brother have received a conditional bail. Bhole Shavali (Pallavi’s housemate) has worked equally hard these 3 days to help them get bail. Around 50 lawyers have also helped us in getting this bail.” He added, “They have to go to the Jubilee Hills police station every month on the 1st and 16th to sign till the case is done. He has been restricted from speaking to the press.”

An emotional reunion

Pallavi shared a video on social media which shows him having an emotional reunion with his housemates from the Bigg Boss house. In the video Pallavi can be seen hugging Bhole and thanking him for all the help in relieving him from Chanchalguda Central Jail. He also sat down for a dinner with the closest housemates Sivaji and Yawar, clicking pictures with them later on. Fans commented under the video, thanking Bhole for helping him get the bail. His advocate stated outside the court that Pallavi will go home to his village once things settle down.

The case

Three more individuals have been arrested by the Jubilee Hills police and produced in court in the case pertaining to Pallavi, taking the count up to 24 people. Arrests have been made for holding a public rally without police permission, escalating a situation which resulted in ‘fans’ breaking the windows of cars and buses of those passing through and more. Suo moto cases were filed and cases were also filed by some of the housemates whose cars were damaged in the chaos.

