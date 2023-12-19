Suo moto cases booked against Bigg Boss Telugu 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth and fans: Report

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 made news more for the off-screen antics than the ones on-screen. Common man entrant Pallavi Prashanth lifted the trophy with Amardeep emerging as the runner-up. However, before the housemates could celebrate, chaos ensued outside the venue at Annapurna Studios on Sunday. Suo moto cases have now been filed against the winner and his fans, according to a report by TV9. (Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Pallavi Prashanth declared winner, his fans attack runner-up Amardeep’s car) Nagarjuna with Pallavi Prashanth at the grand finale

The ruckus caused

On Sunday afternoon, there was a leak that Pallavi had won Bigg Boss this season and that Amardeep was the runner-up. Fans thronged to Annapurna Studios in large numbers and waited outside the venue for confirmation. Once the official announcement was made, chaos ensued and individuals who were allegedly fans of Pallavi began vandalising vehicles passing through. Amardeep, ex-contestants Ashwini and Geetu Royal’s cars apart from a few RTC buses were vandalised and the glasses were broken. Complaints were filed by Ashwini and Geetu at Jubilee Hills police station.

VC Sajjanar calls out perpetrators

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar called out the perpetrators and tagged makers of Bigg Boss Telugu and its host Nagarjuna on social media, writing, “During the Bigg Boss 7 finale, some people attacked the buses belonging to Krishnanagar Annapurna Studio in Hyderabad on Sunday night #TSRTC . 6 buses were damaged in this attack. The RTC officials lodged a complaint at the Jubilee Hills Police Station about this incident.”

He added, “Madness done in the name of fandom is not good for the society. Attacking the RTC buses that take people to their destinations safely and soundly is an attack on society. The management of TSRTC does not ignore such incidents,” tagging the official handles of Nagarjuna and the channel that hosts the show, Star Maa in the post.

Suo moto cases filed

Telangana Police have booked cases on Pallavi Prashanth and his fans for causing nuisance under the IPC sections 147, 148, 290, 353, 427, and 149 based on Sajjanar’s complaint, according to a report by TV9. The channel also alleges that Pallavi and Amardeep’s fans had come to blows outside the venue and police had to step in to control the crowd. The police are in the process of identifying the perpetrators with the help of CCTV footage. Complaint has been filed on Pallavi for conducting a rally post winning without police permission, apart from on the show makers.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.