Bigg Boss Telugu 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth arrested after his fans vandalised Amardeep's car post finale

Bigg Boss Telugu season-7 winner Pallavi Prashanth was arrested in Hyderabad on Wednesday for allegedly disturbing peace near the Annapurna Studios after the show finale, ANI reported. According to the police, his fans had vandalised the car of the show runner-up, Amardeep Chowdhary. Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Pallavi Prashanth declared winner, his fans attack runner-up Amardeep’s car. Watch Pallavi Prashanth was declared the winner on Bigg Boss Telugu 7.

"A case has been registered against Prashanth and his followers for unlawful assembly and vandalism," said Chandra Shekhar, Sub-Inspector, Jubihills Police Station. Pallavi Prashanth was taken to the Jubihills Police Station for further investigation. The police said the post-finale celebrations on December 17 took an unexpected turn as Pallavi Prashanth's fans thronged the studio and vandalised runner-up Amardeep Chowdhary's car.

What happened post Bigg Boss Telugu 7 finale

Gulte had shared a video of a scuffle outside the studios. Several such videos had surfaced online post the finale. According to the portal, cars of some contestants were attacked by people who claimed to be supporters of Pallavi Prashanth. As per a report, Amardeep's family tried to appeal to people to let them go but the supporters attacked the car and even broke the rear window pane. Not only this, they also attacked the window panes of some other contestants' cars besides attacking a RTC bus as well.

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar reported the matter on X, (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “During the Bigg Boss 7 finale, some people attacked the buses belonging to Krishnanagar Annapurna Studio in Hyderabad on Sunday night #TSRTC . 6 buses were damaged in this attack. The RTC officials lodged a complaint at the Jubilee Hills Police Station about this incident. Madness done in the name of fandom is not good for the society. Attacking the RTC buses that take people to their destinations safely and soundly is an attack on society. The management of TSRTC does not ignore such incidents.”

According to a report on TV9, Telangana Police booked suo moto cases on Pallavi Prashanth and his fans for causing nuisance under the IPC sections 147, 148, 290, 353, 427, and 149 based on Sajjanar’s complaint.

