Bigg Boss Telugu 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth’s bail denied; 16 others arrested

Pallavi Prashanth might have won Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7, but since the day he came out of the house, there has been nothing but trouble for him. Pallavi and his brother Mahaveer were arrested by the Jubilee Hills police post the vandalism that took place on the day of Bigg Boss’ grand finale, December 17. The duo was sent on a 14-day remand for destruction of government and private property. A bail hearing was held at Nampally Court on Friday, states a report by Tollywood.net. (Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth arrested after his fans vandalised Amardeep's car post finale) Pallavi Prashanth was arrested for the chaos that ensued on the finale day

Bail denied

Pallavi and Mahavir were taken into custody at Kollur in Gajwel. Post that, Pallavi’s lawyers had filed a petition seeking bail but the Nampally court denied him that. Judgment has been adjourned to Saturday, which means that Pallavi will stay in remand for at least a day longer. Apart from the brothers, an individual called Vinay and drivers Saikiran and Raj have also been sent to 14-day remand. His advocates reportedly claimed in the court that he was unaware of the ruckus being caused outside.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Others arrested

A report by the same website claims that 16 other people have been taken into custody in the same case. 12 of them are majors and four are minors, state reports. They will also be produced in court by the police, who also mentioned that Pallavi and his team refused to seek necessary permission before conducting a rally on the grand finale day. The individuals who vandalised government and private vehicles have been alleged to be the Bigg Boss winner’s fans.

Police react

CP Srinivas Reddy fired at reporters at a press meet on Friday stating, “We don’t care what happens in the Bigg Boss house, it’s the censor’s headache. We will only react if a complaint is filed and are only concerned about what happened on the roads on that day. We provided bandobast knowing that fans will gather at the venue for the finale.” He even stated that it doesn’t matter if Pallavi is a ‘rythu bidda’ (farmer’s son), stating, “Did he make some movie called rythu bidda? I am also the son of a farmer. We informed him on that day that the people there were drunk and causing problems. He still came back and interacted with them for his popularity, he’s the one who caused the issue.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place