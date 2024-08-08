Miheeka Bajaj wishes Rana Daggubati on 4th anniversary, opens up on how he stayed by her through ‘chaos and madness’

Actor Rana Daggubati celebrates four years of marriage with Miheeka Bajaj on August 8. Miheeka took to Instagram to share a sweet picture with Rana, writing in a heartfelt post about just how much she loves him. (Also Read: Rana Daggubati spills the beans on Vettaiyan: ‘It amazed me Rajinikanth was doing this film’) Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married in 2020.

Miheeka Bajaj on her love for Rana Daggubati

Miheeka shared a picture of her and Rana walking hand-in-hand, looking at each other with wide smiles on their faces. “Skipping along the road of life has never been more fun! Through the chaos and madness you’re my stillness and happiness. Amongst a sea of change I’m so glad to be able to call you my constant,” she wrote, adding, “There isn’t a love I have that is deeper than the one I have for you. @ranadaggubati #ToInfinityAndBeyond #Love #MiheekaBajaj.”

Rana, Miheeka’s relationship

In May 2020, Rana made his relationship with Miheeka Instagram official, sharing a picture with her and writing, “And she said yes!” A week later, they had a roka ceremony at home in the presence of their family. “And it’s official!!” he wrote, sharing a picture with her. They got married in August the same year, in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic. The wedding took place in Hyderabad with only their closest friends and family members present.

Rana Daggubati on how he fell for Miheeka Bajaj

Talking to his friend Lakshmi Manchu about Miheeka, Rana revealed that she was Venkatesh Daggubati’s daughter Aashritha’s friend. “Be it her smile, the way she speaks or anything, everything just fits perfectly for me. Out of all the people in my life, for Miheeka Bajaj to be the one, there had to be something special right? It just felt right. It took me all of six minutes to know she’s the one for me. It’s that simple!”

Rana will soon be seen in the Netflix web-series Rana Naidu season 2 with Venkatesh. He also stars in the Tamil film Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth.