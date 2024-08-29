Nagarjuna roped in for Rajinikanth's Coolie; says he wanted to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj since Kaithi

It’s official! Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has been roped in to star in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Coolie. The director shared his first look as Simon on X (formerly Twitter) from the Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan-starrer, writing about how ‘kicked’ he is to have the actor on board the project. (Also Read: Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday: 5 performances that changed his career) Nagarjuna in a still from Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie.

Nagarjuna as Simon in Coolie

Sharing Nagarjuna’s first look as Simon from Coolie, Lokesh wrote on X, “Kicked to have King @iamnagarjuna sir joining the cast of #Coolie as #Simon. Welcome on board and wishing you a very happy birthday sir.” Nagarjuna replied to him writing, “Thank uuuu Loki, I hv been wanting to work with you since kaithi!!! Absolutely excited for our journey ahead @Dir_Lokesh. Looking forward to be sharing screenspace with the Thalaivar!!”

In the monochrome picture, the actor is in a shirt and pants, flexing the gold watch on his wrist. He sports facial hair and sunglasses apart from a red scarf held in his other hand. Nothing much is known about Nagarjuna’s role in the film but more details are expected to be disclosed soon.

More about Coolie

Coolie is produced by Kalanidhi Maran’s Sun Pictures and the film’s title was announced with a video that showed Rajinikanth in all his glory. The filmmakers recently announced that Manjummel Boys star Soubin Shahir has also been roped in for the project. Nimma Upendra also shared on social media that he’s excited to share the screen with Rajinikanth. The film also sees Sathyaraj reunite with Rajinikanth after years. Mahendran also plays a prominent role in the project. Anirudh Ravichander composed the film’s music and Girish Ganadharan is the film’s cinematographer. The film will be released in theatres next year.

Upcoming work

Nagarjuna is also shooting for Sekhar Kammula’s Telugu-Tamil project, Kubera. It is one of the most-awaited films, starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in the lead roles. Nagarjuna’s look from the film was released earlier this year without revealing much about his role in the film. The actor was last seen in the Sankranthi release, Naa Saami Ranga.