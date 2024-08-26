Nagarjuna Akkineni asks people not to believe ‘exaggerated’ rumours of N-Convention's demolition

Actor Nagarjuna-owned N-Convention centre was recently razed by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection agency (HYDRAA). After the move on August 24, the actor approached the High Court and got a stay on the demolition that evening, calling it ‘unlawful’. He has now released a second statement on X (formerly Twitter), asking people not to believe ‘exaggerated’ rumours. (Also Read: High Court orders stay on demolition of N-Convention after being approached by Nagarjuna Akkineni) Nagarjuna called the demolition of N-Convention 'unlawful' in a previous note.

‘News about celebrities often exaggerated’

Since the news of the demolition emerged there has been speculation that the N-Convention centre encroached on a nearby lake, which is why the HYDRAA ordered the demolition. Nagarjuna wrote on X, “News about celebrities, can often be exaggerated and speculated for effect. I would like to reiterate that the land on which N-convention has been built is a Patta Documented land. Not even one cent of the land beyond that has been encroached upon.”

He also claimed that the court had previously clarified that his convention centre had not encroached on the lake, “The Special court of AP Land Grabbing (prohibition) Act has given a judgement passing an order Sr.3943/2011 on 24-02- 2014 saying no encroachment has happened in Tummidikunta Lake.”

Nagarjuna also wrote about approaching the High Court, stating that he will abide by the law, “Now the formal argument is already presented in front of the esteemed High Court. I will abide to the law of the land and judgement. Until then, I sincerely request you not to indulge in speculation, any sort of rumours, misrepresentation of facts and deviations.”

The N-Convention played host to some high-profile weddings and events in Hyderabad through the years. It is managed by the N3 Enterprises, jointly owned by Nagarjuna and Nalla Preetham. The Hindu reports that most of the structures at the convention were razed before 11 am, before Nagarjuna could secure an interim stay order.

Nagarjuna calls the demolition ‘unlawful’

Nagarjuna called the demolition ‘unlawful’ stating that he wasn’t served notice before it was carried out. “Pained by the unlawful manner of demolition carried out in respect of N Convention, contrary to existing stay orders and Court cases. I thought it fit to issue this statement to place on record certain facts for protecting my reputation and to indicate that we have not done any actions in violation of law,” he wrote, adding, “No notice was issued prior to carrying out the demolition this morning. As a law-abiding citizen, if the Court before which the matter is pending, had decided against me, I would have carried out the demolition myself.”

However, according to The Hindu, HYDRAA released a press statement that read, “Due to the unchecked encroachments in and around Tammidikunta Cheruvu and the connecting nalas, the area around Madhapur, HiTex are facing serious waterlogging issues. N-Convention has been clearly manipulating the systems and process and continuing their commercial activity through the unauthorised structures built in the FTL and buffer zones.”