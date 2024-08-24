High Court orders stay on demolition of N-Convention after being approached by Nagarjuna Akkineni

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni’s convention centre - N-Convention - was razed by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) on Saturday morning, August 24. The actor called the demolition ‘unlawful’ in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) and approached High Court, which ordered a stay on it. (Also Read: Daggubati family hosted a high tea for Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya after their engagement) Nagarjuna moved High Court to stop the demolition of N-Convention in Hyderabad.

Nagarjuna approaches court

According to Nagarjuna's team, the Telangana High Court has ordered a stay on the demolition of N-Convention. A statement released by his team reads, “High Court ordered a stay on demolition of structures owned by Nagarjuna, N-Convention. The actor approached the court for the stay order and was granted it. Justice T Vinod Kumar conducted the inquiry. High Court has issued an interim order to stop demolitions.”

After news of the demolition made rounds, the actor responded to it. “Pained by the unlawful manner of demolition carried out in respect of N Convention, contrary to existing stay orders and Court cases,” he wrote on X, sharing that he thought ‘fit’ to issue a statement to protect his ‘reputation’ and make it clear that he hasn’t violated laws.

He also added that the convention centre is on ‘patta land’ with none of it encroached on the tank near it. “In respect of the building constructed inside the private land, there is a stay order granted against any earlier illegal notice for demolition. Today clearly, the demolition was carried out wrongfully based on misinformation,” he added.

Nagarjuna also claimed that ‘no notice was issued’ prior to the demolition. “As a law-abiding citizen, if the Court before which the matter is pending, had decided against me, I would have carried out the demolition myself,” he wrote.

What happened

N-Convention is managed by N3 Enterprises and is jointly owned by Nagarjuna and Nalla Preetham. According to The Hindu, HYDRA razed most of the structure by 11 a.m. on Saturday. The authorities cited the structure's location within the Full Tank Level of the Tummidikunta lake as the reason.

Due to that there has been frequent flooding in 100-feet road, Ayyappa Colony and other areas, according to authorities. The N-Convention centre had a main hall of 27,000 sq ft that could accommodate 3000 people and a 26,000 sq ft open-air venue called Banyan.