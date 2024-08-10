Sobhita Dhulipala’s parents, Naga Chaitanya’s father Nagarjuna, Amala and Akhil Akkineni pose in unseen engagement pics

Akkineni and Dhulipala families come together

Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged at an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad in the presence of the couple's families and close friends. Chaitanya opted for a white kurta-pyjama teamed with a matching dupatta. Sobhita looked beautiful in a peach-hued traditional look paired with a bun accessorised with flowers.

In one of the pictures shared on a fan page, the couple is all smiles posing with Sobhita's parent; in a another, Chaitanya and Sobhita are joined by his father Nagarjuna Akkineni and actor-wife Amala Akkineni along with their son, actor Akhil Akkineni.

More pics

Earlier on Thursday, veteran actor Nagarjuna shared pictures of his son Chaitanya and Sobhita from their engagement ceremony on X. He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!" 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love Sobhitad chayakkineni @chay_akkineni."

Sobhita and Chaitanya's engagement post

A day later, on Friday, Sobhita and Chaitanya in a joint Instagram post shared beautiful pictures from their intimate engagement ceremony. In one of the photos, they both can be seen sitting together on a swing. In another, she poses for a click holding Chaitanya's hand while sitting on the swing. The third photo shows them giggling, while the fourth shows Chaitanya and Sobhita together.

They captioned the pictures using verses from Kurunthogai, translated by AK Ramanujan, writing, "What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting. – From Kurunthogai, translated by AK Ramanujan."

Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. In it, they asked for privacy, and maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them.