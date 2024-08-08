It's official! Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya are now engaged; Nagarjuna drops first photos of couple

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are now engaged. On Thursday, Chaitanya's dad, actor Nagarjuna took to X to make the announcement, sharing glimpses of the couple from the private engagement ceremony, which took place at their residence in Hyderabad. Sobhita Dhulipala (L), Nagarjuna (Centre), Naga Chaitanya (R)

Alongside the photos, Nagarjuna wrote: "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!" 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love Sobhitad chayakkineni @chay_akkineni (sic)."

The photos featured the newly engaged couple dressed in traditional attires. While Chaitanya was seen in an off-white kurta-pyjama, Dhulipala looked elegant in a soft pink saree. Check out Nagarjuna's post on X below:

Relationship rumours and public speculation

Speculation about Dhulipala and Chaitanya's relationship began circulating soon after Chaitanya’s separation from actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021. It gained traction in 2023, following viral photos of the duo dining at a London restaurant. Their European holiday in June further intensified the speculation. Despite the rumours, the couple never publicly confirmed their relationship. However, fans noted similarities in their social media posts, suggesting the two were dating.

Secret vacations and public sightings

Over the past few years, Dhulipala and Chaitanya have been spotted together on several occasions, fuelling ongoing rumours. In June, a Reddit user shared a photo of the pair at a wine-tasting session in Europe. Earlier in May, both actors posted pictures from a jungle safari, with fans observing similar backdrops despite the duo not refraining from sharing any photos together.

In March, another viral image captured the couple at an Indian restaurant in London. Michelin-starred chef Surender Mohan posted a picture with Chaitanya, where eagle-eyed fans noticed Dhulipala seated behind him.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple, who starred together in films such as Manam, Majili, Ye Maaya Chesav, and Autonagar Surya, tied the knot in 2017. They announced their separation in a joint statement on social media in October 2021.