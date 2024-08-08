Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged, first pics out; Nagarjuna blesses couple

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged. The couple hard-launched their relationship with pictures from the engagement ceremony, shared by Chay's dad, Nagarjuna. (Also read: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala engagement this afternoon: Exclusive details from ceremony) Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged. This is the first time they are even clicked together.

With dad's blessings

Nagarjuna wrote on social media, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8A beginning of infinite love."

The photos show Sobhita in a beautiful peach silk saree and traditional gold jewellery. Her hair is adorned with peach flowers. Chay looks royal in his all-white outfit.

Fans of the couple showed the two with blessings. “Big big congratulations,” wrote a fan. “Best wishes to Chay and the Akkineni family,” read another comment. A follower wrote, “Congratulations to Akkineni Family.”

The ceremony was organised at Nagarjuna's home in Hyderabad, as per an exclusive report by HT. Nagarjuna’s wife Amala Akkineni, and Akhil, Chaitanya’s brother, were present along with Dhulipala’s parents at the engagement ceremony, according to a source close to Chay. They did not want to be identified.

Nagarjuna and family reside in a luxurious home in the upscale location of Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. The house is a landmark for Telugu movie fans.

Rumours to reality

Last year in September, rumours of Naga's ‘second marriage’ surfaced online. Sources close to the actor had then denied the same. “He is still going strong with Sobhita. We have not seen them breaking up or something. They are dating discreetly. They will not come out in the open with their relationship anytime soon, unless and until they decide to get married or engaged. They are not hassled about getting spotted together, but it will be a private thing till they officiate it with a ceremony,” the insider told us.

He was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They split in 2021.