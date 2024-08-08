Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement: Exclusive details from evening ceremony

News has been doing the rounds of Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya – or Chay as he is called - and actor Sobhita Dhulipala dating over the last few years and that they are set to get engaged on Thursday. Hindustan Times can now exclusively confirm that in fact is true and that the two actors will be getting engaged on August 8. (Also read: Are Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala getting engaged today? Here's what we know) Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are making their relationship offficial.

Evening ceremony details

Sources told HT exclusively, “Yes, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are getting engaged on Thursday evening. The ceremony will be a very private and intimate one and will take place at Nagarjuna’s home in the evening. Nagarjuna is likely to be the one who will share the news first on social media.” It is also learnt that Amala Akkineni and Akhil, Naga Chaitanya’s brother will be present along with Sobhita’s parents. This news was confirmed by other sources as well to HT.

Chay and Sobhita's connect

As well-known, Naga Chaitanya was married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and the couple separated in October 2021. Sobhita (32) and Chay (37) have been dating for the last few years and it looks like Chay’s family has approved of his choice. In fact, Nagarjuna had spoken about his future daughter-in-law at a movie event and stated, “She was so good (in the film). I mean, I should not say it like this but she was hot in the film. There is something that’s so attractive about her.” This video is now going viral on social media as the engagement news has come out.

Chay and Sobhita are expected to tie the knot later in 2024. The pics from the engagement this evening will be released on social media, reportedly.

Meanwhile, Samantha has been busy promoting her series Citadel with Varun Dhawan. Samantha and Chay had tied the knot on October 6 and 7 at Goa in 2017. Their marriage lasted four years and in October 2021, they announced that they were parting ways.