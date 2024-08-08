Are Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala getting engaged today? Here's what we know

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who were rumoured to be dating each other, will reportedly get engaged on Thursday. As reported by GreatAndhra.com, the duo will tie the knot soon too. (Also Read | Sobhita Dhulipala talks about 'being in love' amid Naga Chaitanya dating rumours) Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were reportedly on a vacation together.

Chaitanya and Sobhita to get engaged?

The report, citing its source, also said that Naga Chaitanya's father-actor Nagarjuna will post a note about his wedding. Reportedly, the photos of Chaitanya and Sobhita's engagement will also be made available after the ceremony.

Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha

The duo have reportedly been in a relationship for quite some time now. Earlier, Chaitanya was married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They first met in 2009 on the sets of the romantic drama Ye Maaya Chesave and started dating soon. They got married in 2017. Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation in 2021 with a joint statement without revealing the reason behind the split.

About Chaitanya and Sobhita

Earlier this year, Chaitanya and Sobhita’s pictures of holidaying together had surfaced online. However, the duo never spoke about their relationship. A few months ago, a source told Hindustan Times, “Naga and Sobhita have found a happy place with each other, and are dating. They like to spend time with each other. They keep going on vacations together. However, they want to keep their private lives out of the public glare.”

They added, “And that’s the reason they don’t post about each other online. They are aware about the emergence of their pictures online, and the buzz. But they don’t want to address it and make it a talking point. They don’t want to divert the attention from their professional work to their personal space. They are not working really hard to keep their affair a secret, but are not eager to go public either”.

About Sobhita's films

Sobhita was last seen in Monkey Man, which also stars Sikandar Kher, Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others. With this film, Dev made his directorial debut and served as a producer. Sobhita will be next seen in Vandana Kataria's Sitara, which is backed by RSVP Movies.

Chaitanya upcoming project

Chaitanya will be seen in director Chandoo Mondeti’s upcoming film Thandel. The film also stars Sai Pallavi. Produced by Bunny Vasu with Allu Arjun presenting it under the Geetha Arts banner, Thandel is based on true incidents. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the film’s music.