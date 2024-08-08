5 times fans decoded Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's relationship clues: Romantic dinners to laidback safaris

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged. Nagarjuna took to X (formerly Twitter) to share inside pictures from the intimate ceremony and express his happiness at welcoming the latter to this family. The actors, who began dating in 2022, kept things mum about their relationship. Looking back at five times, fans decoded their relationship. (Also Read: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged, first pics out; Nagarjuna blesses couple) Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged after dating for a few years.

Dining in London

A screengrab of Chef Surender Mohan's deleted post.

The first time news of Chaitanya and Sobhita possibly dating broke was in 2023 when Chef Surender Mohan let the cat out of the bag. He shared a picture with Chaitanya on his Instagram, and eagle-eyed fans could spot Sobhita sitting behind them. He deleted the photo after the snafu, but it was too late. The couple had been dating for 6 months by then and finally the world knew.

Taking a stroll

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya in London.

The same year, another picture of the couple emerged. Dressed in winter wear, the couple smiled as they posed for pictures separately with a fan. The internet soon cropped out the fan and morphed a photo of them both together as soon as they realised that the background in both the pictures was similar.

Bonding over books

The same year, Sobhita dropped another picture that just seemed to confirm to fans that these two were dating. In 2021, Chaitanya took a break from social media after announcing his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. His first post after returning online was a picture of Matthew McConaughey’s book, Greenlights. Sobhita shared a picture of the same book, calling it ‘the finest’.

A laidback Safari

In April this year, Sobhita and Chaitanya shared pictures of themselves at a safari where they were barely trying to hide that they were together. Despite posting solo pictures, fans could easily make out together and left comments on how the couple was surely vacationing together in Tipeshwar.

Wine tasting in Europe

The most recent picture of the couple was taken in June when a Redditor spotted them together. They shared a photo taken from afar of the couple together at a wine tasting in Europe. Given all the times they’ve been spotted together or have dropped hints since 2023, fans weren’t surprised to see them on another luxe vacation.