Nagarjuna's old comment on daughter-in-law to-be Sobhita Dhulipala resurfaces, internet finds it 'weird'

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most talked-about couples in the Telugu film industry. The duo has recently been making headlines amid rumours of their engagement on August 8. However, internet users have uncovered an old video in which Chay's father, Nagarjuna, made surprising comments about Sobhita at Adivi Sesh's Goodachari success meet in 2018. (Also read: Are Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala getting engaged today? Here's what we know) Nagarjuna made a shocking comment on Sobhita Dhulipala at Goodachari success meet.

Nagarjuna calls Sobhita Dhulipala ‘attractive’

In the video shared on Reddit, Nagarjuna can be seen saying, “Ok Sobhita Dhulipala…she was so good. I mean I should not say it like this. She was hot in the film. I mean there is something that is just so attractive about her.” Adivi and other artists were also present on the stage as they smiled and clapped after Nagarjuna's comments.

Internet slams Nagarjuna's remark on Sobhita Dhulipala

The users on Reddit came up with mixed reactions. A user wrote, “Gross. These men give themselves away all the time.” Another user opined, “Babes sometimes it's better to not let your intrusive thoughts win (four crying emojis) in all seriousness , even though this is from 2018 when Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were still together, it's so weird to say this about a younger new actress (crying emoji) like just say she's attractive and alluring or captivating or some shit no and its not just me he also agrees the phrasing is wrong (sad emoji).”

A section of users were disappointed with Nagarjuna's past comments on Sobhita Dhulipala.

Nagarjuna's fans defended him, saying he was praising her since she is an actor

Fans defend Nagarjuna's comments on Sobhita Dhulipala

A fan defended Nagarjuna and wrote, “Lol so what? She was an actress then not his would be daughter-in-law or something.” Another user jokingly commented, “Rishton ke bhi roop badalte hain (Relationships keep on changing).” A fan also commented, “I mean she's an actress. He said something about her. Kuch bhi gossip karna hai kya (You just want do some gossip).” One of the users wrote, “Just to create buzz now lol, you guys.”

Nagarjuna will be next seen in Kubera featuring Dhanush and Rashmika Mandannna.