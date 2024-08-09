Sobhita Dhulipala shares first post with Naga Chaitanya after engagement with heartfelt poem and unseen pictures

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in the presence of both their families in Hyderabad on August 8. Sobhita took to Instagram to share unseen pictures from the engagement, apart from a heartfelt poem describing their relationship. (Also Read: 5 times fans decoded Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's relationship clues: Romantic dinners to laidback safaris) Sobhita Dhulipala shared unseen pictures from her engagement to Naga Chaitanya.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s first post after engagement

Sobhita shared sweet, unseen pictures with Chaitanya on her Instagram. In one of the pictures, they can be seen having a private moment on a traditional swing as they’re clicked from behind. In another, she poses for a click holding Chaitanya’s hand while sitting on the swing. The third picture sees them giggling away in happiness while the fourth sees Chaitanya hold Sobhita close together.

Sharing the post, Sobhita picked a poem that seemed to give fans an insight into their relationship of two years. She wrote, “What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting. –From Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan.”

Fans were happy to see Sobhita share such sweet pictures with Chaitanya. One of them commented, “Congratulations we are happy to see you together.” Another wrote, “Congratulations my friend.” One congratulated them writing, “Congratulations Anna and Vadina, Wish you a very Happy Married Life.”

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya’s engagement

Sobhita and Chaitanya have been dating since 2022, with a picture of them on vacation first leaking onto the internet in 2023. The couple has always remained mum about their relationship, with Chaitanya’s father, actor Nagarjuna announcing the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, sharing the significance of their engagement date.

Sharing pictures with the couple, he wrote, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love.”

Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu but they got divorced in 2021 after 4 years of marriage.