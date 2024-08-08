Sobhita Dhulipala once admitted she ‘admired’ this about Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya made their relationship official and got engaged in Hyderabad on August 8. The couple has been dating for a while after Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu went their separate ways in 2021. Looking back at when Sobhita shared what she ‘admired’ in Chaitanya and Samantha to Bollywood Bubble in 2023. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans bombard her only pic on Naga Chaitanya's IG with comments after his engagement to Sobhita) Sobhita Dhulipala was once all praise for Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

‘He’s so dignified’

The interviewer listed the names of south actors who made a mark in Bollywood. When asked about Samantha, she said, “I think her journey is super cool. Like, if you see her filmography, the way she can headline a project right now, I think that’s really cool.” When asked about ‘Naga’ she looked confused before he clarified he was asking about Chaitanya, and she said, “I think his temperament. He seems like such a cool-headed, calm guy, so dignified. I really appreciate it.”

The video resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter) after their engagement, and fans thought it was hilarious that Sobhita initially looked confused when asked about Chaitanya. One person wrote, “What an effortless acting at naga??” Another wrote, “Nice interview ..cool headed.. calm dignified she says about Naga Chaitanya.”

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala get engaged

On Thursday morning, Nagarjuna took to X to share pictures of Chaitanya and Sobhita, announcing that the couple is now engaged. In the pictures, both Sobhita and Chaitanya are dressed in traditional clothing.

He wrote, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love.”

Chaitanya will soon be seen in Thandel, while Sobhita will soon star in Sitara and the next season of Made in Heaven.