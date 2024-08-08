Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans bombard her only pic on Naga Chaitanya's IG with comments after his engagement to Sobhita

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married in 2017 and split after 4 years of marriage in 2021. Chaitanya got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on August 8. Since his actor-father Nagarjuna broke the news on X (formerly Twitter), Samantha’s fans have flooded the comment section of her only picture on Chaitanya’s Instagram. (Also Read: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged, first pics out; Nagarjuna blesses couple) Naga Chaitanya got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024 after his split from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021.

‘Mrs and the girlfriend’

After splitting up with Samantha, Chaitanya deleted all the photos featuring him and his ex-wife. The only pictures he left on his Instagram feed are of the poster of their film, Majili. But eagle-eyed fans spotted one picture of Samantha on his social media — of her and Chaitanya on the racetrack.

Chaitanya shared a picture of him and Samantha standing near a race car in 2018 and wrote, “Throw back .. Mrs and the girlfriend.” Fans have now stormed the post's comment section, sharing their feelings on his engagement and asking him to delete this picture, too.

One Samantha fan wrote, “You were deleted Sam pictures & unfollowed her insta and twitter. Why didn't delete this picture?” Another commented, “Sam deserves better, Delete the post.” One pointed out, “You missed deleting this pic!” A fan opined, “Neku Samantha pics pettukune luck ledhu (You’re not lucky enough to post Samantha’s pictures.)”

A fan of Chaitanya came to his defence, writing, “Everyone commenting to delete this pic and u don’t deserve samantha ani ……ante comment chesina vallu andharu valla divorce case lo paalgoni panchayithi telpina valle anukunta anni telsinattu matladutunnaru …….naalugu godala madya jarigina vaalla personal panchayithi ni chala maturity tho naa personal issue ani anukuni comment chese medhavulaku naa vandhanaalu. (Why’s everyone talking like they’ve experienced divorce? They dealt with it with maturity and don’t need our inputs.)”

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala get engaged

Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged on August 8 at Nagarjuna’s home in the presence of both their families. The couple has been dating since 2022, but rumours of their relationship began in 2023 when fans began spotting them together on vacations. Both the actors remained mum about the relationship, choosing not to comment on it.

Chaitanya will soon play a fisherman from Srikakulam in Thandel. Sobhita will soon be seen in Sitara.