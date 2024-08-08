When Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala were miffed about being linked together

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad at Nagarjuna’s Jubilee Hills home on August 8. The couple has been intensly private about their relationship and has yet to share a statement about their engagement. Looking back at when they got miffed about addressing rumours of them dating. (Also Read: 5 times fans decoded Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's relationship clues: Romantic dinners to laidback safaris) Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged on August 8.

‘Why drag in a third party’

In May 2023, while promoting Custody, Chaitanya seemed miffed that a ‘third party’ (referring to Sobhita) was being dragged in after his split from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He told Prema, “I don’t care no matter what is being said about my work. But when it comes to my family, I feel hurt. I don’t mind when I’m being spoken about. But when they drag in my family or a third party, I feel that’s very wrong. To what level will we go to?”

He reiterated that despite his split from Samantha in 2021, he was hurt that people speculated about the ‘third party’s involvement. “If you see the last two years, obviously what happened in my personal life, with my marriage, it’s very unfortunate. I have immense respect for that phase of my life. But rumours and speculation diminish that respect. It’s been a year since I’ve been divorced, but why are people still talking about it and linking a third person to it? It’s for no fault of their own.”

‘I haven’t done anything wrong’

Sobhita, too, spoke to NTV around the same time, claiming that she is focused on her work and nothing else. “There’s nothing about me that has demanded that much attention. I’m very fortunate that I have the chance to work on really beautiful films. I’m a trained classical dancer, to dance in a Mani Ratnam film to AR Rahman’s music (Ponniyin Selvan) was an amazing experience.”

She added that she doesn’t feel the need to clarify rumours about her dating life, “So, in the midst of all that, if one or two people talk without knowing facts, there’s nothing to feel bad about. Life is also about counting things that have gone right. When I’ve done nothing wrong, I don’t feel the urge to clarify it immediately also. I focus on improving my life and being a good person.”