Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Naga Chaitanya divorce, myositis diagnosis: Didn’t want last 3 years to happen but now...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again spoken about her health and navigating a very public divorce. In a new interview with Elle India, Samantha opened up about the challenges she faced in the past couple of years. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. In 2022, she took a break from work after she was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease, myositis. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds to person asking her 'don't you think about marrying again' Samantha Ruth Prabhu at an awards show in Mumbai. (File Photo/ANI)

‘I went through fire to get here’

When asked if there’s anything she wishes she had done differently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “We all wish we could change certain things about our lives, and I sometimes wonder if I needed to have gone through the things I have. But looking back, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I was discussing this with my friend a while back, and I always thought I didn’t want the last three years to have happened, but now I feel that you have to deal with whatever life throws at you. And as long as you come out of it, you have won. I feel stronger and more rooted than ever. That’s because I went through fire to get here... call it a spiritual awakening."

Is spirituality a big factor in Samantha's life?

The actor said, “Spirituality has been extremely integral to my personal growth, and it translates into my work. It influences all aspects of my life — communication, perception, and handling of conflict. Spirituality has been the strength I needed to overcome many obstacles. In today’s world, you need spirituality more than ever because there’s so much pain and sickness. I believe that spirituality can be your best friend and an endless source of strength.”

Samantha's divorce

Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya in October 2017. The actors were married for almost four years before they ended their marriage. The two announced the separation in October 2021. They had issued statements on their respective social media accounts at the time.

Ever since they ended the relationship in 2021, Chaitanya has been linked to Sobhita Dhulipala. Samantha, too, has talked about moving on after her divorce from Chaitanya and said that she was now focused on her health and work.

In 2022, Samantha had taken a break from work after she was diagnosed with myositis. She was filming for her Telugu film Kushi, when she was diagnosed with the disease.