Priyanka Chopra gives shoutout to Varun Dhawan, Samantha; asks fans to look for Easter eggs in Citadel: Honey Bunny

Priyanka’s special shoutout

Priyanka took to Instagram Stories to give a shoutout to Varun and Samantha after the release of the teaser. “Raj and DK in full form,” she wrote while reposting the link of the teaser, adding, “VD and Samantha are incredible”.

The actor also teased a special connection of the upcoming show with her version of Citadel. She asked for fans to keep an eye on all the hints sprinkled throughout the season. “When you watch this series, look for connections with Nadia (her Citadel character)… bread crumbs all over Citadel, you just have to find them,” she shared.

About the teaser

On August 1, the teaser of the show was revealed at a mega event in Mumbai. The poster shows the lead actors wielding a massive gun and taking aim. The show will premiere on November 7 this year.

The clip showcases Samantha as Honey and Varun as Bunny. They both are seen as spies. The teaser opens with a dash of nostalgia with the track of Raat Baaki Baat Baaki playing in the background. It goes on to combine the thrill of a spy thriller with adrenaline-pumping action sequences, with a dash of love story. The show is set in the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s era. The teaser ends with Samantha pointing a gun at Varun, generating curiosity among the viewers.

Directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), the show also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.

About the World of Citadel

The first season of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, was released in 2023. It went on to become Prime Video’s second most-watched new Original series outside the US, and the fourth most-watched worldwide, after 24 days. It was executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO.

Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage Original Series traverse the globe, evolving the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Each series emerging from the world of Citadel will have local talent and will be created, produced and filmed in regions. The aim is to bring out shows with strong cultural identities rooted in their respective country of origin.

The Italian Original, Citadel: Diana, is the second series to debut from the world of Citadel (launching October 10) and will be followed by India’s series, Citadel: Honey Bunn on November 7. The second season of Citadel, starring Richard and Priyanka, will begin production this year, with Joe Russo serving as director.