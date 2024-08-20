Daggubati family hosted a high tea for Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya after their engagement: Source

Sobhita and Naga got engaged earlier this month in a ceremony that celebrated Telugu culture and traditions. The event began with a pooja attended by the couple and their close family members, followed by a traditional vegetarian lunch. The festivities continued with the Daggubati clan hosting a warm high tea at their residence.

Warm high tea

"The Daggubati-Akkineni clan gathered at the Daggubati residence for a warm high tea, with Suresh Babu, Venkatesh, and their families in attendance. It was a joyful occasion that highlighted the strong bond between the two families," said a source close to the family.

Later, Nagarjuna hosted a dinner for the Akkineni family at his home, further celebrating the close-knit relationship and shared joy of the occasion.

From the warm high tea hosted by the Daggubati clan to the intimate dinner with the Akkineni family, the festivities were attended by their family members and very close friends.

About the buzz

Sometime back, there were rumours that there is tension between the Akkineni and Daggubati families. Several reports stated that the entire Daggubati clan, including Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati and even his sister Malvika Daggubati, do not follow Sobhita on social media, with some adding that they continue to follow Naga’s former wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

There were also some claiming that the only member of the Daggubati family in attendance at Chay and Sobhita's engagement was Chay's mother, Lakshmi, along with her second husband.

About the couple

Sobhita and Chay got engaged on August 8. Up until the official news of their engagement broke, Sobhita and Chay never directly addressed their equation, rumours regarding which had been rife for a while. On August 8, veteran actor Naga Chaitanya, father to Chay, took to his social media handles to share glimpses from the couple's intimate engagement ceremony, welcoming Sobhita to the family and wishing them love in their journey together.

The actor couple first sparked dating rumours back in the Summer of 2022. This was followed by a handful of sightings together though the two always made it a point to bypass any questions about their love life. The first time the two acknowledged their relationship was on August 9, when they shared a series of photos from their engagement ceremony.