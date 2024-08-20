Sobhita Dhulipala goes retro in all-denim jumpsuit for first appearance post-engagement with Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala kept it cool and casual as she stepped out for what was her first official public appearance following her engagement with Naga Chaitanya. The actor marked her presence at the official screening for Angry Young Men, the official documentary tracing the legacy of iconic duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Sobhita Dhulipala makes first public appearance post engagement to Naga Chaitanya(Photo: X, Instagram/sobhitad)

Sobhita opted for an all-denim jumpsuit with a collar and button-down details. The bell cut flare of the jumpsuit's hem was balanced with a denim belt, which cinched in her frame. Strappy white heels, small silver hoops and a wrist watch completed her look. Her permed out mane was the last detail in this look which truly sealed the retro tag. Besides these details, what of course stood out, was her engagement ring which Sobhita flaunted with a beaming smile.

Sobhita and Chay got engaged on August 8

Up until the official news of their engagement broke, Sobhita and Chay never directly addressed their equation, rumours regarding which had been rife for a while. On August 8, veteran actor Naga Chaitanya, father to Chay, took to his social media handles to share glimpses from the couple's intimate engagement ceremony, welcoming Sobhita to the family and wishing them love in their journey together.

The actor couple first sparked dating rumours back in the Summer of 2022. This was followed by a handful of sightings together though the two always made it a point to bypass any questions about their love life. The first time the two acknowledged their relationship was on August 9, when they shared a series of photos from their engagement ceremony.

Circling back to the premiere that Sobhita was there for, Angry Young Men chronicles yester-year screenwriter duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar's greatest gift to Bollywood — the aura of the angry young man, best personified by Amitabh Bachchan.

The documentary will be made available for streaming on OTT starting today, August 20.