Sobhita Dhulipala beats Shah Rukh Khan on IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list post engagement to Naga Chaitanya

Actor couple Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged on August 8 in Hyderabad. Since the engagement, the buzz around Sobhita has gone up, resulting in her trending on the IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list this week. (Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala can't stop smiling as she gets ready in BTS video for her engagement to Naga Chaitanya. Watch) Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in Hyderabad on August 8.

Sobhita Dhulipala trends at #2

After her engagement, Sobhita secured second place on the IMDb list this week. Sharvari continues holding the top spot, maintaining momentum after winning the IMDb Breakout STARmeter award after the release of Munjya. Sharvari and Sobhita are followed by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Janhvi Kapoor at the third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.

Sobhita Dhulipala is at #2 on the IMDb list of Popular Indian Celebrities this week.

Lakshya, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Mrunal Thakur and Aishwarya Rai take up the rest of the spots in top 10 this week. The Popular Indian Celebrities feature on the app highlights the top trending Indian celebrities each week. It’s based on the monthly visits to IMDb worldwide.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya engaged

Sobhita and Chaitanya have been dating since 2022 and got engaged this month. The couple has stayed mum about their relationship, but a chef shared a picture of them together on a vacation in London in 2023. Since then, eagle-eyed fans also spotted a few other hints that they were dating before the engagement.

After the engagement, Nagarjuna made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), sharing pictures of the couple. Sobhita also shared some sweet moments with Chaitanya during the ceremony, along with a heartfelt poem. Only Sobhita and Chaitanya’s families were present at the engagement. The couple has not announced their wedding plans yet.

Recent work

Sobhita was last seen in Dev Patel’s Monkey Man, which is yet to be released in India and the Disney+ Hotstar web series The Night Manager. She will soon be seen in Sitara and is yet to announce other projects.