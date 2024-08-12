Abhishek Bachchan has not 'denied divorce rumours' with Aishwarya Rai; old video of actor causes confusion. Watch

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married in 2007, and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. Over the last few months, rumours of the actors' divorce have resurfaced. Recent reports raised a hullaballo when they claimed that Abhishek had finally broken his silence on divorce rumours with Aishwarya. However, it turns Abhishek's statement was from an old interview and not a recent one as was widely reported by many news portals. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan likes Instagram post on divorce amid separation rumours from Aishwarya Rai Aishwarya Rai with Abhishek Bachchan in Cannes. (File Photo)

What Abhishek Bachchan said and when

Contradictory to fresh reports, Abhishek made a statement about his marriage days after attending the premiere of Aishwarya's 2016 film, Sarbjit. While speaking with media, when asked by a reporter if 'things were not good' between him and Aishwarya based on their recent public appearances together, Abhishek had said, "I don't have to say anything to you all about that."

He also showed off his wedding ring and confirmed that he was 'still married' to Aishwarya. Abhishek said, "I think, you all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. But I understand why you do it. You all have to file some stories. It’s okay, we’re celebrities, we have to take it. Still married, sorry."

Divorce rumours

Abhishek and Aishwarya once again sparked divorce rumours when they arrived separately for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded wedding in Mumbai on July 12. Abhishek made a grand entry with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. Meanwhile, Aishwarya arrived separately with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Around the same time, last month, Abhishek also made headlines after he 'liked' an Instagram post on divorce amid separation rumours from Aishwarya. The text on the post read, "When love stops being easy."

The caption read, "Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn’t dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street? Yet, sometimes life doesn’t unfold as we hoped. But how do people cope when they separate after decades together, after spending a significant portion of their lives relying on each other for both big and small things?"