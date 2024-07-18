Abhishek Bachchan likes Instagram post on divorce amid separation rumours from Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan has reacted to a post on Instagram, which talked about divorce, amid separation rumours from his wife Aishwarya Rai. The post was shared by a journalist on the social media platform. It was an article for Indian Express' Eye magazine. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya don't join rest of the Bachchan clan for photos at Ambani wedding; pose separately for paparazzi) Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been married for over 17 years now.

Abhishek likes post on divorce

The words on the post read, "When love stops being easy." The caption read, "Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn’t dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street? Yet, sometimes life doesn’t unfold as we hoped. But how do people cope when they separate after decades together, after spending a significant portion of their lives relying on each other for both big and small things?"

It also read, "What drives them to sever ties, and what challenges do they face? This story delves into these questions. Coincidentally, ‘grey divorces’ or ‘silver splitters’—terms for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50—are on the rise globally. The reasons, though varied, are not surprising." Reacting to the post, Abhishek Bachchan hit the 'like' button.

Abhishek, Aishwarya were seen arriving at Ambani event separately

The separation rumours have been doing the rounds on social media platforms for a while. It escalated when the duo arrived separately at the Ambani event held recently at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12. Aishwarya made a stylish entry with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, at the star-studded wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Abhishek had arrived at the event with his father, Amitabh Bachchan, and mother, Jaya Bachchan. They posed for paparazzi along with Shweta Bachchan, her husband Nikhil Nanda, and their children--Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda. Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot on April 20, 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

Abhishek's upcoming films

Fans will see Abhishek with Shah Rukh Khan in the film King. However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited. Reportedly, the film is also set to star Shah Rukh's daughter and Suhana Khan. King will reportedly be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Abhishek will also be seen in Housefull 5. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chunky Pandey in key roles.