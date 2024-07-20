Fans relieved on learning the real reason behind Abhishek Bachchan's like on post about divorce. Here's what it meant

A mere Instagram like by Abhishek Bachchan caused quite a stir on the internet recently. When he liked a post about divorce, it further fuelled rumours of his separation with Aishwarya Rai. However, fans are now relieved to know the real reason behind Abhishek's like. (Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan likes Instagram post on divorce amid separation rumours from Aishwarya Rai) Abhishek Bachchan's recent like on an Instagram post about divorce fuelled separation rumours with Aishwarya Rai

What's the real reason?

A Reddit post now claims that the real reason why Abhishek liked a post about divorce isn't because he is going through one, but because Zirak Marker, a longtime friend of Aishwarya, contributed to the article the Instagram post refers to. The post for the article in The Indian Express' Eye magazine lists Zirak as one of the contributors.

Fans heaved a sigh of relief at this realisation. A user commented on the Reddit post, “So this divorce post, which people took as a confirmation of divorce, is him being a supportive partner and therefore may be a confirmation of not being divorced. Mind blown.” Another wrote, “Abhi aish saga is turning into an abbas mastaan movie. Itne (so many) plot twists.” “Was I the only one who always felt there was no deeper meaning to him liking the post and was just general appreciation for the post,” read a third comment.

Who is Zirak Marker?

Zirak is a prominent psychiatrist and psychoanalyst for kids and adults. He and Aishwarya go a long way back to when they went to Jai Hind College together in Mumbai. She also launched his 2016 book Parenting in the Age of Anxiety. He and his wife, parent coach Priya Marker, are often seen holidaying with Aishwarya, Abhishek, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

In fact, if Instagram metrics are anything to go by to ascertain real-life equations, Abhishek and Zirak follow each other there. Aishwarya doesn't follow Zirak since she isn't too active on Instagram and the only one she follows there is Abhishek.

Rumours of separation between the couple began when they posed for the paparazzi separately at the recent wedding ceremonies of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Abhishek posed with the rest of the Bachchan and Nanda families, while Aishwarya got clicked with Aaradhya. However, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen sitting with Abhishek later during the ceremony.

Abhishek will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's next and as the chief antagonist in Sujoy Ghosh's King. Meanwhile, Aishwarya last starred in Ponniyin Selvan: II.