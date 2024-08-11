Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya's traditional south Indian engagement: Unseen, intimate photos emerge from festivities

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya recently got engaged at a private ceremony in Hyderabad in the presence of their families and friends. Now, new pictures from their engagement ceremony have emerged on social media platforms. Taking to Instagram, Manish Malhotra Vows shared a bunch of pictures of Sobhita and Chaitanya from the August 8 ceremony. (Also Read | Sobhita Dhulipala’s parents, Naga Chaitanya’s father Nagarjuna, Amala and Akhil Akkineni pose in unseen engagement pics) Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya dated for some time before getting engaged.

Unseen pics of Sobhita

In a photo, Sobhita was seen smiling as she received blessings and a plate with clothes, fruit and a jewellery box. In a few other pictures, she was seen sitting on a swing and posing in a corridor.

The caption of one of the posts read, "Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad) embraces timeless tradition as she graces her Nischitaardham (engagement) in our bespoke saree. Inspired by the purity of the Kanakaambaram flower, the ensemble mirrors the auspiciousness of the moment, making her the epitome of elegance."

Chaitanya is all smiles at Sobhita

In a few other pictures, Naga Chaitanya was seen posing and smiling as Sobhita stood in front of him. A part of the caption read, "...traditional three-piece Pattu pancha set, crafted from ivory brocade and muted gold tussar silk, includes a laalchi, kanduva, and an exquisitely embellished dhoti. Embroidered with intricate antique gold dori work, the ensemble seamlessly blends the cultural richness of Andhra Pradesh."

Nagarjuna had made first post

After they got engaged, veteran actor Nagarjuna shared pictures of Chaitanya and Sobhita from the ceremony on his X account. He wrote in the caption, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!" 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love Sobhitad chayakkineni @chay_akkineni."

About Chaitanya, Sobhita

For the special day, Chaitanya opted for a white kurta pyjama and teamed it with matching dupatta. Sobhita wore a peach-hued half-saree. Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.