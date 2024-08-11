Sobhita Dhulipala can't stop smiling as she gets ready in BTS video for her engagement to Naga Chaitanya. Watch

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on August 8. Sobhita’s makeup artist, Shraddha Mishra, has now shared a behind-the-scenes video of the actor smiling wide as she gets ready for the ceremony. (Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya's traditional south Indian engagement: Unseen, intimate photos emerge from festivities) Sobhita Dhulipala wore a traditional Uppada half saree for her engagement.

‘An epitome of elegance’

Shraddha’s video shows her working on Sobhita’s makeup and hair as she sits in front of a mirror in a bathrobe. The actor looks happy as her hair is adjusted before she wears the traditional Uppada half saree designed by Manish Malhotra. After the makeup artist removes her nazar, she’s shown posing for pictures on a swing, with one shot capturing her and Chaitanya in a calm moment before the engagement.

Sharing the video, Shraddha wrote, “And so the story unfolds… wishing the wonderful couple a lifetime of joy and love!” Explaining what went behind Sobhita’s look, the makeup artist added, “@sobhitad’s look was an epitome of minimal elegance, we kept it simple with just a touch of kohl pencil and a fresh blush pink look, achieving that effortless ‘no makeup’ makeup style. Paired with a traditional long South Indian braid, she looked beautifully classic.”

She also thanked Sobhita for letting her be a part of the special occasion, which she described as a ‘beautiful day’.

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement

Sobhita and Chaitanya have been dating since 2022, but their first picture together from a vacation leaked in 2023. The couple kept their relationship under wraps until their engagement, which Nagarjuna announced on X (formerly Twitter).

Sharing pictures from the engagement, he wrote, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love.”

Sobhita also shared sweet pictures with Chaitanya, along with a poem. Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They married in 2017 and divorced in 2021.

Sobhita will soon be seen in Sitara while Chaitanya will star in Thandel.