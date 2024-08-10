Fan asks Samantha Ruth Prabhu to marry him instead after Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement; she responds

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently received a marriage proposal from a fan after her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala on August 8. An Instagram user called Mukesh Chintha shared a hilarious reel about how he’s on his way to propose to Samantha. She also responded to his video. (Also Read: Naga Chaitanya makes first public appearance after engagement to Sobhita Dhulipala, attends assistant's wedding) Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu responded after getting a marriage proposal from a fan.

Samantha responds to fan’s proposal

Mukesh shared a video on Instagram writing, “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.” The reel has a text on it that reads, “Me on my way to Samantha to tell her that she doesn’t need to worry because I’m always going to be there for her.” After he reaches her ‘house’ he hilariously gives her ‘heart’ in the gym. The reel ends with him begging Samantha to marry him and even giving him 2 years to be ‘financially independent’.

The video went viral since he posted it and it caught Samantha’s attention. The actor, known for being a fitness freak, took the reel in stride, commenting, “The gym in the background almost convinced me.” After she commented, Mukesh shared that Samantha ‘made his day’ and that he will always be her fan. “If the world is against Samantha, then I am against the world,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

Samantha, Naga Chaitanya’s divorce

Samantha and Chaitanya dated for years before getting engaged in Hyderabad and married in Goa. The former couple married in 2017 and divorced in 2021 due to unknown reasons. They announced their separation on Instagram after months of speculation. Since then, Samantha has been open about how she struggled to come to terms with it.

Chaitanya has since moved on and got engaged to Sobhita on August 8 this year at his residence in Hyderabad. Nagarjuna announced the news on X (formerly Twitter), sharing pictures from the engagement. Sobhita also shared pictures with Chaitanya and a heartfelt poem describing their relationship.