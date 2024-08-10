Naga Chaitanya makes first public appearance after engagement to Sobhita Dhulipala, attends assistant's wedding. Watch

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in Hyderabad on August 8. Chaitanya flew to Rajahmundry to attend his assistant’s wedding a day after his engagement. He could be seen posing for photos with the bride and groom, apart from their families in a video shared by a paparazzo. (Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala’s parents, Naga Chaitanya’s father Nagarjuna, Amala and Akhil Akkineni pose in unseen engagement pics) Naga Chaitanya attended his assistant's wedding in Rajahmundry.

Naga Chaitanya attends assistant’s wedding

A paparazzo shared videos on Instagram of Chaitanya attending the wedding of an assistant named Venkatesh. Dressed in a blue kurta, the actor can be seen smiling wide as he greets the guests there.

He later shakes hands with the groom and greets the bride, Sunitha. He also posed for pictures with the bride and groom’s family later on. Fans left numerous comments under the videos, sharing heart and fire emojis.

Naga Chaitanya gets engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala

After dating for 2 years, Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged at his home on August 8. The intimate ceremony was attended only by their families. The couple kept their relationship mum till Nagarjuna announced it on X (formerly Twitter). He stated he was ‘overjoyed’ as he welcomed Sobhita to the family. He also shared the significance of their engagement date. On Friday, Sobhita also shared unseen pictures from the engagement with a poem on Instagram. Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 to 2021.

Upcoming work

Chaitanya was last seen in the 2023 film Custody and the Amazon web series Dhootha. The former received a lukewarm response, while the latter was praised. He will soon be seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel with Sai Pallavi as his co-star. He plays a fisherman from Srikakulam. Sobhita was last seen in Dev Patel’s Monkey Man, which is yet to be released in India. She will soon be seen in Sitara.