Censor Board hindering release of Dev Patel's Monkey Man in India, wouldn't even hold a screening for review: Report

The fate of the Indian release of Dev Patel's Monkey Man remains unclear. As per the latest report by The Hindu, a source has said that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has 'thwarted its release without formally banning it' by not screening the film for the advisory panel. Dev Patel in a scene from the film Monkey Man.(AP)

What the report said

The report adds that the CBFC has avoided the screening of the movie for its Examining Committee, which was scheduled to release in Indian screens on April 19. This happened even though Universal Studios made a few changes in the original cut of the film, by “clipping scenes which sharply emphasised the nexus between religion and politics.” Apart from this, Universal Studios also changed the colour used in the political banners in many scenes in the film from saffron to red.

As per both the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, which was notified in March this year, and the one that exists in the 1983 version, there is a five-day deadline for a film to be referred to the Examining Committee. This deadline was passed in May, and yet the film still not been seen by the censors.

About Monkey Man

Monkey Man revolves around an underdog street fighter who ends up becoming a vigilante superhero. Dev's character fights against the mighty and the rich, who oppress the downtrodden and are also responsible for his mother's death. However, his quest for vengeance takes an unexpected turn as he becomes a champion for the oppressed and powerless, transforming into the titular Monkey Man. It also features Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others. No release date for the film in India has been announced yet.