Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday: 5 performances that changed his career

As Nagarjuna Akkineni celebrates his birthday today, it's a perfect moment to reflect on his remarkable career and the iconic performances that have cemented his place in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over three decades, the actor has delivered numerous memorable performances. (Also Read: Nagarjuna Akkineni asks people not to believe ‘exaggerated’ rumours of N-Convention's demolition) Nagarjuna in stills from Shiva and Oopiri.

Here's a look at five of his best roles that showcase his versatility and talent.

Siva (1989)

In Siva, Nagarjuna took on the role of a college student turned revolutionary. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film was a game-changer in Telugu cinema, showcasing Nagarjuna's intense portrayal of a young man fighting against corruption and injustice. His performance as Siva, with his raw emotional depth and powerful screen presence, is still celebrated as one of his finest.

Annamayya (1997)

In this biographical drama, Nagarjuna played the role of Annamacharya, a 15th-century Telugu singer and poet. The film, directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, was a visual and musical feast, and Nagarjuna's portrayal of the saint poet was both heartfelt and inspiring. His dedication to capturing the spiritual essence of Annamacharya won him accolades and cemented his reputation as a versatile actor.

Manmadhudu (2002)

Manmadhudu was a refreshing romantic comedy where Nagarjuna played a charming, commitment-phobic playboy. Directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar, this film allowed Nagarjuna to showcase his comedic timing and charismatic screen presence. His effortless performance and chemistry with the cast made Manmadhudu a major hit and remains a fan favourite.

Shirdi Sai (2012)

Nagarjuna's Shirdi Sai is a devotional film portraying the life of Sai Baba of Shirdi. It delves into his miracles and teachings, aiming to depict his ultimate spiritual wisdom and benevolence. The film blends drama and devotion, showcasing Nagarjuna's compelling performance.

Oopiri (2016)

Oopiri, a remake of the French film The Intouchables, showcased Nagarjuna in a powerful, emotionally charged role. Directed by Vamsi Paidipally, the film featured Nagarjuna as a wealthy quadriplegic who formed an unexpected friendship with his caregiver. His nuanced performance, combined with his ability to evoke deep emotions, was widely praised and demonstrated his exceptional acting range.

Upcoming work

Nagarjuna will next be seen in the highly anticipated social drama Kubera. His first look from the movie was also revealed earlier in May. The video showcases Nagarjuna walking under an umbrella while heavy rain pours in, surrounded by trucks full of currency notes.

After seeing the ₹500 note all wet on the floor, he walks back towards the currency container and puts his money into the pile. Money symbolises the film's title, Kubera, which is known to be the god of wealth. Dressed in a shirt, trousers, and sporting glasses, the actor has immensely elevated expectations from the social drama.

Recently, the first look of actor Dhanush was unveiled, which garnered a positive response from audiences. Sekhar Kammula's Kubera boasts an ensemble cast including Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. The film is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banners. The film is a pan-India multilingual film, shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Nagarjuna has also been roped in to star in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie with Rajinikanth and Shruti Haasan as his co-stars.