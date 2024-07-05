Kubera: Rashmika Mandanna digs up a suitcase of cash in her first look from Sekhar Kammula's film. Watch

Rashmika Mandanna’s first look from Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera was released on Friday. Shooting for the film, which also stars Dhanush and Nagarjuna in the lead roles, is currently underway in Hyderabad. While the glimpse doesn’t reveal much, it offers an insight into what the film could be about. (Also Read: Kubera: Intriguing first look of Nagarjuna from Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer out. Watch) Rashmika Mandanna in her first look from Kubera.

Rashmika Mandanna in Kubera

Rashmika shared her first glimpse from the film on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), writing Kubera with several heart emojis. The 48-seconds-long video sees her character walk to a isolated place in the middle of the night. She looks around before she begins to dig for something with an iron rod and shovel. Soon, she pulls out a massive suitcase from the ground and opens it to find it filled with cash. She prays with a massive smile on her face before hauling it away.

Fan reactions

Fans were intrigued by her first look, with many wondering what her role would be like and what Kubera is all about. One fan commented, “Intriguing, keenly awaiting the movie to know the story and your role in it.” Another wrote, “Love you Rashu, looks interesting, we are excited for this movie.” One of her fans even joked, “rashuuu half half krle kya. (Should we split it in half?)”

The director of one of her upcoming films, The Girlfriend, also commented wishing her good luck, “Wishing you and the team super luck @rashmika_mandanna.”

About Kubera

The filmmakers have described Kubera, which also stars Jim Sarbh, as a ‘mythological pan-Indian’ film. Dhanush and Nagarjuna’s first looks from the film have already been released. Kubera is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banner. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, a release date is yet to be announced.